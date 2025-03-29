NPCI Announces New Guidelines for Numeric UPI IDs, Effective April 1

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced updated guidelines for numeric UPI ID solutions, set to take effect from April 1, 2025. These changes aim to enhance security and improve the user experience in number-based UPI transactions.

Under the new framework, all UPI member banks, third-party applications, and service providers are required to comply with the updated norms. A significant change includes the deactivation of UPI IDs linked to inactive mobile numbers, as reported by IANS.

This means users whose registered mobile numbers are marked inactive by their banks will lose access to UPI services unless they update their mobile number records.

Impact on UPI Users

The new guidelines highlight the importance of maintaining an active registered mobile number for uninterrupted UPI services. If a mobile number linked to a UPI ID remains inactive for an extended period, the associated UPI ID will be automatically unlinked, rendering UPI transactions impossible.

The policy aligns with the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) rules, which allow telecom providers to reassign inactive mobile numbers after a 90-day disconnection period. Numbers classified as ‘recycled’ or ‘churned’ may be reassigned by telecom operators, further emphasizing the need for users to keep their records up to date.

Enhanced Security Measures

A user’s bank-verified mobile number will serve as the primary identifier for their numeric UPI ID.

will serve as the primary identifier for their numeric UPI ID. Banks and UPI service providers must update their mobile number records weekly to address potential issues arising from reassigned numbers.

to address potential issues arising from reassigned numbers. Applications will require explicit user consent before assigning numeric UPI IDs. Users must manually opt in, as the default setting will remain opted out.

Compliance and Monitoring

In cases where NPCI verification encounters delays, UPI apps may implement temporary measures to address numeric UPI ID issues. However, these incidents must be documented and reported to NPCI on a monthly basis for compliance monitoring.

The updated guidelines reinforce NPCI’s commitment to secure digital payment solutions, ensuring smooth UPI transactions for users while safeguarding against risks associated with inactive or reassigned mobile numbers.