NPP to support BJP in Arunachal, announces NPP Chief

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday announced that his National People’s Party (NPP) would not field any candidate in the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh and support the BJP candidates.

The NPP is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and also part of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

“The National People’s Party has decided not to contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Being partners in the NDA, the NPP National Committee has decided to support NDA candidates in Arunachal Pradesh and has directed its State Committee to extend support to the NDA candidates,” Sangma, who is also the national president of NPP, posted on X.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor, Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Sangma’s decision to support BJP nominees, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat and Tapir Gao as its candidate for the Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat.

“Such unparalleled commitment among our partners will ensure the NDA under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji secures over 400 seats. Thank you so much Shri @SangmaConrad Ji,” Sarma posted on X.