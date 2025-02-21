NRI Quota Medical Admission Scam: ED Investigates Influential Political Links in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into a major medical admission scam in West Bengal, uncovering influential political links tied to irregularities in admissions under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota.

The investigation has put several private medical colleges under scrutiny, with evidence suggesting significant cash transactions and forged documentation.

ED’s Focus on Political Influence and Financial Irregularities

According to sources, ED officials have traced suspicious communications between the key operatives of the racket and politically influential individuals in the state. Additionally, investigators have discovered questionable bank transactions linked to the scam, indicating financial irregularities in the admission process.

Moreover, the ED has identified family ties between candidates who secured admissions under the NRI quota and powerful political figures, raising concerns about nepotism and corruption. The agency is now verifying whether these students met the necessary eligibility criteria or if they were admitted based on fraudulent documentation.

Private Medical Colleges Under ED’s Radar

As of now, eight private medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal are under investigation. Authorities suspect that admissions were secured through illicit payments, bypassing official protocols and exploiting loopholes in the system. The scam reportedly allowed non-NRI students to gain entry into these prestigious institutions under the reserved NRI quota.

The ED’s probe stems from a complaint lodged at a police station in Kolkata’s northern outskirts in December 2023. Since then, officials have conducted extensive raids and searches, uncovering crucial evidence supporting allegations of large-scale corruption.

Multiple ED Raids Uncover Evidence

ED officials have carried out two rounds of high-profile raids across the state, with the latest operation conducted on February 21, 2024. The first wave of searches in December 2023 led to the confiscation of incriminating documents and digital records linked to unauthorized admissions.

Prominent individuals and institutions targeted in these raids include:

Haldia, East Midnapore: The residence of former CPI(M) MP Lakshman Seth was raided. Seth runs an NGO that operates private medical and dental colleges in Haldia, which are now under ED scrutiny.

The residence of former CPI(M) MP Lakshman Seth was raided. Seth runs an NGO that operates private medical and dental colleges in Haldia, which are now under ED scrutiny. Birbhum District: ED officers conducted searches at a private medical college owned by businessman Malay Pith, who has previously been linked to the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

Political Implications and Public Outcry

The NRI quota admission scam gained public attention after Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, exposed the issue in September 2023. Adhikari alleged that several students were admitted to medical colleges based on forged certificates and hefty under-the-table cash payments.

He also accused senior officials in the West Bengal Health Department of being complicit in the scam, suggesting that the corruption extended beyond private institutions and involved government oversight bodies.

Implications for the Future of Medical Education

The NRI quota was originally designed to provide opportunities for students from Indian-origin families residing abroad. However, the current scam highlights deep-seated corruption within the education sector, potentially denying deserving candidates their rightful seats.

With the ED tightening its grip on the investigation, authorities anticipate further revelations that could lead to legal action against both individuals and institutions involved. The case underscores the urgent need for stricter regulations and transparency in medical admissions across India.

What Happens Next?

As the investigation progresses, the ED is expected to:

Continue financial audits of suspect medical colleges.

Summon political figures and officials linked to the scam.

Examine digital and paper records for additional proof of fraudulent admissions.

Initiate legal proceedings against those found guilty.

The NRI quota scam is shaping up to be one of the biggest education-related fraud cases in West Bengal. With the ED’s increasing scrutiny, the coming weeks could see more influential names surfacing, leading to potential arrests and systemic reforms in medical college admissions.