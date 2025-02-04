nSure Healthy Spine Partners with Nordic Health to Revolutionize Preventive Spine and Sports Healthcare in India

Hyderabad: nSure Healthy Spine is excited to announce the adoption of an advanced data-driven Musculoskeletal (MSK) Health Technology Platform, in an exclusive partnership with Nordic Health Finland.

This cutting-edge platform, featuring biomechanically optimized exercise therapy devices for Spine, Shoulder, Hip, and Knee Health, will be integrated into India’s first-ever Center for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH), located at Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad.

Strategic Collaboration with Nordic Health Experts

As part of this strategic collaboration, nSure Healthy Spine recently hosted Nordic Health inventors, Mr. Arno Parviainen and Mrs. Sirkka Parviainen, at CSSH in Hyderabad. Their visit marks a significant milestone in the introduction of advanced spine and sports health technology to India, offering enhanced assessments, muscle-strengthening training programs for injury prevention, and preventive musculoskeletal care solutions. This collaboration aims to improve the performance and well-being of athletes and individuals seeking proactive health management.

Training Sessions with Nordic Health Experts

The visit of Mr. Arno and Mrs. Sirkka Parviainen included comprehensive training and educational programs for the nSure Healthy Spine team. The sessions covered the clinical use of biomechanically optimized exercise therapy devices, ensuring precise assessments and evidence-based therapy programs. The training emphasized the latest techniques in movement health, rehabilitation, and performance enhancement, ensuring that the nSure Healthy Spine team remains at the forefront of spine and sports health.

Insights from Nordic Health Leadership

Mr. Arno Parviainen, CEO of Nordic Health Finland and an expert in movement and rehabilitation technology, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “The integration of this technology at nSure Healthy Spine is going to be a game-changer for spine and sports health in India. We are excited to support the team in utilizing these cutting-edge solutions and assisting athletes with injury prevention and performance enhancement.”

Mrs. Sirkka Parviainen, a specialist in preventive healthcare, added, “This technology is not just about rehabilitation; it is also about proactive-driven preventive spine and musculoskeletal (MSK) care. By focusing on muscle strength and functional movement, we are helping individuals prevent injuries and enhance their overall well-being.”

nSure Healthy Spine’s Long-term Vision

nSure Healthy Spine’s CEO, Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, emphasized the long-term vision behind this collaboration, stating, “Bringing this revolutionary technology to India is a testament to our commitment to advancing spine and sports health. With the guidance of Arno and Sirkka, I am confident that our team is now equipped with world-class knowledge and expertise, enabling us to provide the best possible care to those in need.”

Naresh Kumar further added, “The visit of Nordic Health experts reinforces nSure Healthy Spine’s dedication to integrating the latest advancements in medical technology. This initiative will elevate Hyderabad’s standing as a hub for cutting-edge spine and sports healthcare, benefiting athletes, professionals, and individuals looking to enhance their quality of life.”