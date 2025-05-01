NTA Flags Over 1,500 Suspicious Claims of NEET-UG 2025 Paper Leak

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken serious note of over 1,500 suspicious claims related to a possible paper leak in the NEET-UG 2025 medical entrance exam, according to a report by PTI.

Over 100 Telegram and Instagram Channels Under Scanner

Sources revealed that 106 Telegram channels and 16 Instagram accounts were actively involved in spreading misinformation about the NEET exam. These social media platforms allegedly circulated fake content and created panic among aspirants by claiming early access to the exam paper.

NTA Escalates Cases to Home Ministry’s Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

To ensure the credibility and fairness of the examination, the NTA has formally escalated the matter to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further legal action.

According to officials, the inputs were gathered through the NTA’s recently launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal, enabling swift action against such fraudulent claims.

Request to Remove Fake Channels and Track Creators

The NTA has requested both Telegram and Instagram to take down the flagged channels immediately and share details of their administrators and content creators with law enforcement agencies.

This move aims to curb the spread of falsehood and reduce unnecessary panic among NEET candidates just days before the exam.

NEET-UG 2025 to Be Held on May 4 Amid Tight Security

The NEET-UG 2025 is scheduled for May 4, and the Ministry of Education (MoE) is working closely with district magistrates and superintendents of police across all states and Union territories.

This coordination aims to prevent any malpractice or breach in the examination process, especially in light of past allegations of paper leaks and irregularities during the NEET-UG 2024.

MoE Implements Strict Safeguards Following Past Irregularities

Following the controversy surrounding last year’s alleged paper leak, the Ministry has adopted a comprehensive preventive strategy to uphold the integrity of NEET-UG.

Multiple meetings and surveillance mechanisms have been initiated to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of one of India’s most crucial entrance exams.

