NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET 2024

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET scheduled for June 25-27, citing unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues.

In a notification issued on Friday, the NTA stated: “The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues.

The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.”

Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in UGC-affiliated universities and colleges.

Earlier on June 19, the UGC-NET was cancelled just a day after the examination. It was also conducted by the NTA.