NTR commences dubbing for actioner ‘War 2’

Mumbai: Superstar NTR has officially started dubbing for his much-anticipated action film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. A video circulating online captured the actor stepping into the dubbing studio, removing his shoes before beginning his session.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and Part of the YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and features a star-studded cast that includes Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the prestigious Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. This marks the sixth installment in the widely popular YRF Spy Universe, known for its high-energy action thrillers.

Global Release Set for August 14

The action-packed film is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on August 14. Audiences can enjoy the film in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to a wide and diverse fanbase.

NTR Calls His Character “Extremely Special”

Last month, NTR opened up about his role in War 2, describing his character as “extremely special.” The actor expressed his deep emotional connection to the role and shared his excitement over the overwhelming love he has been receiving from fans.

“It is truly a blessing to be an actor because you get to experience so much unconditional love from people. It is a very precious and rare feeling and I’m really lucky to be receiving the same for War 2,” said NTR.

NTR to Be Seen in a Brand-New Avatar

NTR further revealed that War 2 offers him an opportunity to showcase himself in a completely new avatar, adding a fresh dimension to his acting career.

“This YRF Spy Universe film presents me in an all new avatar which I had a lot of fun portraying and I’m overwhelmed with the positivity and the love coming in from every quarter of the country,” he added.

Thrilled by the Positive Response

The 42-year-old superstar shared his joy at the positive buzz surrounding War 2, expressing gratitude for the response from both his fans and general audiences.