NTR Reacts to Japanese Fan Speaking Telugu, Calling Him ‘Anna’

Mumbai: NTR, also known as Jr. NTR, is a beloved figure in India and around the world. Known for his impeccable dialogue delivery, language proficiency, and extraordinary dancing skills, the “Man of Masses” has amassed an immense fanbase over the years. However, his global recognition truly soared with his spectacular performance in RRR, which introduced him to international audiences.

Among his most dedicated fanbase are the people of Japan, who consistently express their admiration for the actor. NTR’s recent trip to Japan proved just how deep his influence reaches, as a unique and heartwarming incident occurred during his visit.

Also Read: IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Says He Feels ‘Useless’ on the Field Without Wicketkeeping

A Japanese Fan Speaks Telugu After Watching RRR

While interacting with his Japanese fans and signing autographs, an unexpected moment took place. A Japanese woman approached Jr. NTR, telling him in Telugu that she had learned the language after watching RRR. She proudly mentioned that she had been practicing writing Telugu for two years.

This delightful interaction left NTR in awe. He responded warmly to her, saying, “You are my inspiration.” The fan’s passion for learning the language through cinema touched the actor deeply, and he shared this touching moment on Twitter, expressing his gratitude for the experience.

Jr. NTR Reflects on the Power of Cinema

In his tweet, NTR shared his feelings about the experience, writing: “Every time I visit Japan, I carry back beautiful memories, but this time it felt even more special. A Japanese fan told me that she learned Telugu after watching RRR. It was an emotional moment. Movies serve as bridges between cultures, and it brings me joy to see how cinema can connect people, inspire them to learn new languages, and embrace different cultures.”

He further added, “This is a testament to the growing influence of Indian cinema worldwide. It’s amazing to see how fans from different parts of the world are connecting with Indian films and our culture.”

The Power of Indian Cinema Across Borders

Jr. NTR’s global reach is a testament to the expanding influence of Indian cinema worldwide. With RRR being a major success across international markets, especially in Japan, it’s clear that the film industry’s cultural impact extends far beyond borders. Jr. NTR’s fanbase continues to grow, as people from different countries connect with his work, his passion for the craft, and his charisma on and off-screen.