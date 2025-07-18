NZ allrounder Phillips ruled out of Zimbabwe tour with groin injury

Harare: New Zealand batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been officially ruled out of the ongoing men’s T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe due to a right groin injury.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Phillips picked up the injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) final between MI New York and Washington Freedom. Upon his arrival in Zimbabwe, a medical assessment confirmed that the injury would require several weeks of rehabilitation.

Tim Robinson Retained in Squad

Batter Tim Robinson, who was initially brought in as cover for players involved in the MLC final, will now remain with the squad for the rest of the tri-series. Robinson impressed earlier with a match-winning 75 not out in New Zealand’s 21-run victory over South Africa on July 16.

Coach Rob Walter Expresses Disappointment

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter shared his thoughts on Phillips’ absence:

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose someone of Glenn’s calibre. Much like Finn, we really feel for Glenn. He was eager to get out on the field for the BLACKCAPS, and unfortunately, he won’t be able to do that for this series. We know he’ll work hard to get himself back onto the park.”

Replacement for Test Series Yet to Be Announced

NZC stated that a replacement for Phillips in the Test squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe will be named in due course. For now, Phillips will return home to New Zealand, along with Mitch Hay and Jimmy Neesham, who were also part of the standby group.

Injury History Continues to Trouble Phillips

This is not the first groin injury for Phillips in 2025. He had previously suffered a similar issue as a substitute fielder during the IPL, which ruled him out of his stint with Gujarat Titans earlier this year.