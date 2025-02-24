NZ Defeats Bangladesh by 5 Wickets, Secures Semifinal Spot Along with India; Pakistan Eliminated

Rawalpindi: New Zealand secured a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a crucial Champions Trophy Group A match on Monday, confirming their spot in the semifinals alongside India. The outcome also resulted in the elimination of Bangladesh and tournament hosts Pakistan.

Clinical Chase Led by Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand successfully chased down a target of 237, reaching 240/5 in 46.1 overs. Rachin Ravindra played a stellar innings, scoring a magnificent 112. His knock was well-supported by Tom Latham (55) and Devon Conway (30), ensuring the chase was completed with 23 balls to spare.

Bangladesh’s Struggle with the Bat

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh posted a total of 236/9 in 50 overs, largely due to a composed 77-run knock from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Jaker Ali also contributed with a crucial 45, but the team struggled against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack.

Michael Bracewell’s Impactful Spell

Michael Bracewell was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a match-winning spell of 4/26 in his 10 overs. He dismissed key players, including Tanzid Hasan (24), Mushfiqur Rahim (2), Mahmudullah (4), and Towhid Hridoy (7), restricting Bangladesh to a below-par score. William O’Rourke also chipped in with two wickets for 48 runs.

Pakistan, Bangladesh Knocked Out

With this victory, New Zealand and India both stand at four points each, having won two matches in Group A. The result means Pakistan, who lost both their previous matches, are now officially out of the tournament. Pakistan needed multiple favorable results to stay in contention but were eliminated following New Zealand’s comprehensive chase.

India’s Dominant Performance in Group Stage

India’s qualification was sealed after securing convincing six-wicket wins against both Pakistan and Bangladesh. Their latest triumph came against Pakistan, where they bowled out their arch-rivals for 241 before chasing the target with ease. Virat Kohli’s 51st ODI hundred, supported by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, helped India cruise to victory with 45 balls to spare.

ICC Event Returns to Pakistan After 28 Years

This marks the first ICC tournament hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup, adding significance to the event. However, their campaign ended prematurely, leaving India and New Zealand as the dominant forces in Group A.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: 236/9 in 50 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Jaker Ali 45; Michael Bracewell 4/26, William O’Rourke 2/48).

New Zealand: 240/5 in 46.1 overs (Rachin Ravindra 112, Tom Latham 55; Taskin Ahmed 1/28).