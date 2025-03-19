NZ Openers Seifert, Allen Rise in T20I Rankings After Strong Show Against Pakistan

Dubai: New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, and Jacob Duffy have made significant jumps in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after their impressive performances in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The Black Caps currently lead the series 2-0, with their explosive new-look opening combination making a strong impact during the Powerplay in both matches.

Seifert and Allen Shine at the Top

Seifert, who scored 44 off 29 in the first match in Christchurch and 45 off 22 in the second, has jumped 20 places to 13th in the batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Allen has moved up eight places to 18th, with his contributions of 29 off 17* and 38 off 16.

Their partnership has been a major factor in New Zealand’s dominance, including a 66-run blitz in the second T20I in Dunedin, where they hit seven sixes in the first eight scoring shots to chase down 136 with 11 balls to spare.

ICC T20I Batting Rankings – Top 3

Travis Head (Australia) Abhishek Sharma (India) Phil Salt (England)

Duffy’s Bowling Heroics Propel Him to Career-Best 12th

Jacob Duffy has been outstanding with the ball, taking six wickets in two matches, including a career-best 4/14 in the first T20I, where New Zealand won by nine wickets with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Duffy’s performance has lifted him 23 places to 12th in the bowling rankings, where West Indies’ Akeal Hosein leads the charts, followed by India’s Varun Chakaravarthy in second place.

Other Notable Bowling Ranking Gains

Ish Sodhi (NZ) – Up two places to 36th

– Up Ben Sears (NZ) – Up 22 places to 67th

– Up Zakary Foulkes (NZ) – Up 41 places to 90th

– Up Haris Rauf (PAK) – Up four places to 26th

ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings – Top 3

Hardik Pandya (India) Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal) Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

With New Zealand dominating the series, their players continue to rise in the rankings, strengthening their position ahead of major upcoming T20I tournaments.