NZC announce nine-day Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour from Nov 2 to 10

Christchurch: The T20 World Cup trophy will embark on a nine-day tour of New Zealand from south to north after they won their maiden coveted trophy earlier this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Wednesday.

The World Champions New Zealand women are set to touch down in Christchurch on Friday afternoon, where they will receive a special welcome home from fans at an event at the Novotel airport hotel in Christchurch.

The trophy will then embark on a whistlestop nine-day tour with members of the team and support staff appearing at fan events in their regions. The team members will also interact with fans at free-entry public events along with special visits to cricket clubs and schools.

NZC also said that the ICC T20 World Cup trophy will also be on display at all New Zealand women’s matches throughout the summer.

NZC GM Marketing Communications Stacey Geraghty said the Trophy Tour was a great opportunity for the team and the public to connect and celebrate their inaugural ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

“The World Cup win is without a doubt a watershed moment for women’s cricket in this country and we’re determined to make the most of it. Based on the amount of excitement back here in New Zealand following the win, we’re expecting the public to get out in force to celebrate with the team, in the same way Kiwis supported the BLACKCAPS during their ICC World Test Championship Mace tour in 2021,” Geraghty said.

“The public events will allow fans to get up close and personal with their heroes, get photos and signatures, and of course get a snap with the trophy. The WHITE FERNS are really excited about the tour and the chance to inspire the next generation as well as connect with fans of all ages, and say thanks to the New Zealand public for all the support,” Geraghty added.

New Zealand women created history in Dubai when they defeated South Africa by 32 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup and, in the process, claimed their first major trophy in women’s cricket since their triumph in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on home soil in 2000.