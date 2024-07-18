Ode to pulp literature, rib-tickling dialogues promise a terrific follow-up in ‘Stree 2’ trailer: Video

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’ was unveiled in Mumbai on Thursday, promising a solid dose of its signature blend of horror and comedy.

The town of Chanderi revels in peace after the female ghost of Stree takes care of the town.

However, with Stree’s departure, a new ghost is waiting in the wings to disturb the peace and throw the town into utter chaos.

This time, it is a male ghost with a severed head, ‘Sarkata’, a striking homage to the ghosts of pulp literature.

While Stree targets the men in Chanderi, Sarkata is after the women of the town. In fact, Sarkata is the one responsible for Stree becoming a ghost in the first place.

The trailer is filled with punchy dialogues, all of which land thanks to the conviction of the cast. Lines like “Sarkata influencer hai, wo apne followers badhana chaahta hai,” delivered by Pankaj Tripathi when Rajkummar Rao’s character Vicky tells him that Sarkata is changing the mindset of all the men, add to the humour.

“Sarkate ka sir kata hai,” is another punchy line delivered by Abhishek Banerjee.

There’s also a meta moment in the trailer when Rajkummar dresses up as a warrior-prince, and Pankaj Tripathi’s character tells him, “Ab lag rahe ho poore Rajkummar.”

The viewers also get to see the power of Shraddha Kapoor’s braid in the trailer as she tackles the ghost.

When all the tricks in the book fail, the people of Chanderi seek help from Stree and summon her to exact her revenge on Sarkata, who made her a ghost in the first place.

‘Stree 2’ is set to debut in theaters on August 15.