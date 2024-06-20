Odisha: 14-year-old boy kills grandmother, two others over money

Bhadrak (Odisha): A 14-year-old boy has allegedly killed his 60-year-old grandmother, and another woman and her eight-year-old daughter in Odisha’s Bhadrak district over money, police said on Thursday.

While the accused’s maternal grandmother Sumati Munda (60) had given him lesser money than demanded by him, the other woman, Sukanti Munda (28), had failed to repay Rs 1,000 taken from him while her daughter Mini was witness to her murder.

The bodies of Sukanti Munda and Mini Munda were recovered from an isolated place on Wednesday, while the decomposed body of Sumati Munda, who had been missing for the last three days, was recovered from the same area on Thursday, Bhadrak Sub-divisional Police Officer Saurav Ota said.

A case had been registered with Bhadrak Rural police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sukanti Munda’s husband Raja.

“As per preliminary investigation, the accused had accompanied Sukanti Munda and her daughter to a nearby hospital for some treatment of the woman. While they were returning, the issue of Sukanti failing to repay Rs 1,000 to the accused cropped up and a verbal duel ensued between the two. During the heated exchange of words, the accused strangled the woman to death and killed her daughter, who was a witness to the murder, as well,” he said.

The bodies of the woman and her daughter were later found in a farmland in Raibani Chhak in Ganijang panchayat in Bhadrak Rural Police station area.

The accused had also killed his maternal grandmother and dumped her body in a bush 700 metres from where the bodies of Sukanti Munda and her daughter were found.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the accused is being interrogated, Bhadrak Rural police station inspector-in-charge Amitabh Das said.

The accused and deceased hailed from Thakurmunda area in Mayurbhanj district and had come to Bhadrak for livelihood and were staying near Raibani Chhak.