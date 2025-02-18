Odisha Budget 2025-26: Naveen Patnaik Criticized Double-Engine Government for Development Setbacks

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, has strongly criticized the state’s double-engine government, stating that it is moving in reverse when it comes to development.

His remarks come in response to the annual Odisha state budget for 2025-26, presented in the Assembly on Monday.

LoP Naveen Patnaik Slams Government Over Unspent Budget Funds

Reacting to the budget, Patnaik claimed that the Odisha government has failed to utilize the funds allocated in the previous fiscal year. He pointed out that a significant amount of money from last year’s budget remains unspent, signaling inefficiency in governance and financial management.

“A large sum of money from the last budget has still not been utilized. Industrial growth is declining, and so are the state’s finances.

It appears that the so-called double-engine government is going in reverse gear. Prices of essential commodities are affecting every citizen. Farmer suicides continue, women associated with Mission Shakti are not getting work, and unemployment is rising,” Patnaik stated.

Concerns Over Budget Implementation and Expenditure

The LoP emphasized that merely announcing a large budget allocation is insufficient. Instead, he urged the government to focus on actual expenditure and ensure that the allocated funds contribute to Odisha’s development.

“The budget is nothing but a betrayal of the trust of the people of Odisha. It is filled with political propaganda rather than real measures for progress. Last year, the government failed to spend around ₹60,000 crore of its planned budget.

There is no point in announcing grand schemes when there is no intent to implement them effectively,” said BJD MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

Opposition Parties Criticize Budget, Calling It ‘Daydreams’

The Congress party also slammed the state budget, labeling its announcements as mere ‘daydreams.’ The party alleged that the state government is heavily dependent on loans, which will only escalate Odisha’s financial burden.

Congress leader Ashok Kumar Das questioned the reliability of the budget, stating that trust in government policies can only be established if they are successfully implemented.

“We cannot trust the budget announcements unless the government proves its capability in execution,” he remarked.

Furthermore, Das pointed out that the budget lacks adequate provisions for crucial sectors such as youth development and education. “The education sector and youth programs have not received sufficient allocations. The government must prioritize these essential areas for the state’s future growth,” he added.

BJP Government’s First Full-Fledged Budget

Notably, Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi tabled the first comprehensive budget of the BJP government, which features a total outlay of ₹2.90 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

While the government has presented this budget as a roadmap for Odisha’s development, opposition parties remain skeptical about its execution.

Key Takeaways from Odisha Budget 2025-26: