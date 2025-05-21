Odisha Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Here’s How to Check Your Score
Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their results through the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in — as well as through DigiLocker.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has officially released the Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 21. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their results through the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in — as well as through DigiLocker.
Table of Contents
Passing Criteria and Compartment Exam Opportunity
To successfully clear the Odisha Class 12 examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and in aggregate. Those who fail to meet the required marks will be eligible to appear for the CHSE Odisha compartment exams. Specific details about the compartment exams will be revealed during the result announcement.
Also Read: AP ICET 2025 Results Declared: Here’s How to Check Your Rank Card
Steps to Download Odisha CHSE +2 Result 2025
- Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in
- Click on the “Results” or “Examination Results” section
- Select the link for “Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025“
- Enter your roll number and required login credentials
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Details to Verify on CHSE Odisha Mark Sheet
Students must carefully verify the following details on their mark sheet:
- Student’s Name
- Father’s Name
- Date of Birth
- Roll Number
- Subjects and Marks
- Grades
- School Name
- Stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts)
- Result Status (Pass/Fail)
- Remarks, if any
In case of any errors or discrepancies, students are advised to contact CHSE Odisha immediately for corrections.
Students are encouraged to keep a copy of their result safe for college admissions and future reference.