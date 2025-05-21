Odisha Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Here’s How to Check Your Score

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has officially released the Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 21. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their results through the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in — as well as through DigiLocker.

Passing Criteria and Compartment Exam Opportunity

To successfully clear the Odisha Class 12 examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and in aggregate. Those who fail to meet the required marks will be eligible to appear for the CHSE Odisha compartment exams. Specific details about the compartment exams will be revealed during the result announcement.

Steps to Download Odisha CHSE +2 Result 2025

Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in Click on the “Results” or “Examination Results” section Select the link for “Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025“ Enter your roll number and required login credentials Your result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Details to Verify on CHSE Odisha Mark Sheet

Students must carefully verify the following details on their mark sheet:

Student’s Name

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Subjects and Marks

Grades

School Name

Stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts)

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Remarks, if any

In case of any errors or discrepancies, students are advised to contact CHSE Odisha immediately for corrections.

Students are encouraged to keep a copy of their result safe for college admissions and future reference.