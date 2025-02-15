Odisha Congress to Conduct Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has announced the Sankalpa Padayatra, a significant political march from Bhubaneswar to the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Scheduled for February 18, 2025, the event aims to rally party leaders, workers, and supporters for a demonstration of commitment and unity.

The OPCC has called upon all party members to actively participate in this politically significant event.

Odisha Congress’ Padayatra: Key Details

Event: Sankalpa Padayatra

Sankalpa Padayatra Start Date: February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025 Starting Point: Biju Patnaik Airport, Bhubaneswar

Biju Patnaik Airport, Bhubaneswar Destination: Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri

Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri Organized By: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC)

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Objective: Strengthening party presence and engaging with the public on social and political issues

Leadership & Coordination for the Sankalpa Padayatra

To ensure smooth coordination of the Sankalpa Padayatra, the OPCC has formed a 16-member committee with experienced leaders at the helm. The committee will be chaired by Ex-MLA Debasis Pattnaik, while other key members include:

Ex-MLA Mohammed Moquim

Congress legislators Ramesh Jena, Dasarathi Gomanga, C.S. Raazen Ekka, Kadraka Appala Swamy, Ashok Kumar Das

This leadership panel will oversee arrangements, mobilization of party workers, and execution of the march.

Historical Context: Padayatras by OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das

Newly appointed OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das has a history of initiating Padayatras and cycle yatras on various social and political issues. His leadership has been instrumental in driving mass movements across Odisha, reinforcing his reputation as a leader close to the people.

The Sankalpa Padayatra is expected to follow this tradition, reinforcing Congress’ grassroots engagement strategy in the state.

Revocation of Suspensions: A New Political Strategy

In a significant political move, Bhakta Charan Das announced the revocation of past suspensions and expulsion orders against Congress leaders. This strategic decision allows previously suspended leaders to rejoin the party, strengthening its internal unity and workforce.

Additionally, Das has invited former Congress leaders who had left the party to return, assuring them of a respectful re-induction into the party ranks.

“If they are willing to join the Congress party by showing faith in its policies and ideals, they will be welcomed with honor by the Congress party,” Das stated.

Bhakta Charan Das: Leading OPCC Towards Unity

On February 11, 2025, the All–India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das as the new President of OPCC. Having previously served as the OPCC’s working president and general secretary, Das is seen as a seasoned leader capable of bridging gaps within the party.

Since his appointment, he has emphasized inclusivity and teamwork, ensuring that both senior and junior leaders are actively involved in strengthening the Congress base in Odisha.