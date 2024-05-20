North India

Odisha records 21 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

Odisha records 21 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Odisha records 21 per cent voter turnout till 11 am
Odisha records 21 per cent voter turnout till 11 am

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded around 21 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in the polling for five Lok Sabha constituencies and 35 Assembly segments on Monday, officials said.

Related Stories
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Cell Broadcast Alert System creates panic among people in Odisha
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
JD-U’s Dual Approach: Part of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo

Voting started at 7 am in Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir and Sundergarh parliamentary constituencies along with 35 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Police said there was no report of any untoward incident in any polling booth.

Chief Electoral Officer N B Dhal said the polling was peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident till 11 am.

The CEO said 70 ballot units, 89 control units and 167 VVPATs have been replaced due to glitches.

Till 11 am around 21.07 per cent of the over 79.69 lakh voters have exercised their franchise, officials said.

Officials said that a woman polling official fainted in a booth under the Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button