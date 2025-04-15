Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 Comes into Effect: Major Overhaul in Higher Education

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 has officially come into effect across the state, following the Governor of Odisha, Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati, granting his assent on April 12.

The Bill was passed in the Odisha Assembly on April 2 after extensive discussions and is now set to revolutionize the state’s higher education system.

A “New Dawn” for Higher Education in Odisha

Odisha’s Minister of Higher Education, Suryabanshi Suraj, expressed gratitude to the Governor and called this reform a “new dawn” for higher education. The Act is designed to address long-standing challenges, strengthen institutional autonomy, and enhance academic excellence across universities in the state.

Universities to Conduct Independent Faculty Recruitment

One of the landmark changes under the new Act is that universities will no longer rely on the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for faculty recruitment. Instead, each university will set up its own recruitment committee comprising subject experts, ensuring quicker hiring processes aligned with specific academic requirements.

Revised Process for Appointing Vice-Chancellors

The process of appointing Vice-Chancellors (VCs) has also been revised. A three-member selection committee of respected educationists will oversee the appointments. The age limit for VCs has been raised from 67 to 70 years, allowing more experienced candidates to serve in the role.

Senate Reintroduced to Foster Academic Participation

The Act marks the reintroduction of the Senate as the top advisory body in all universities. Each Senate will consist of 68 members, including teachers, students, educationists, and staff. Every university is now mandated to hold at least two Senate meetings annually, ensuring that all stakeholders have a voice in key academic and administrative decisions.

Inclusive Growth: Improving Enrollment and Accessibility

To ensure equitable growth in the education sector, the Act emphasizes:

Improving the teacher-student ratio

Expanding distance education programs in all universities

in all universities Boosting the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) to reach a larger student base across Odisha

Stronger Financial Oversight in Universities

For enhanced transparency and accountability, the Act mandates the formation of:

Finance Committees

Building and Construction Committees

These committees will monitor fund usage and infrastructure projects. Moreover, all university accounts will be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), with reports submitted to the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Conclusion: A Transformative Step for Odisha’s Education System

The Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024 represents a comprehensive reform package intended to bring efficiency, inclusivity, and accountability to the state’s higher education institutions. With decentralization, improved governance, and a focus on academic quality, the state aims to position itself as a leader in India’s education sector.