Cantonment Officials Raze Illegal Structures in Secunderabad’s Picket Basti, Residents Stage Protests

Cantonment officials on Monday brought down an under-construction building at Picket Erukala Basti, citing it as an illegal construction on Defence Department land. The demolition was carried out under police security, drawing protests from the affected families.

Officials stated that notices had already been served to the occupants in the past, warning them against continuing the construction. Despite this, the structure went ahead, prompting the authorities to take up the demolition.

Residents, however, expressed strong resentment over the move. A family living in the demolished house claimed that they had been residing in the area for nearly 90 years. “Without even giving us time to approach the court, they have torn down our home,” one member of the family alleged, calling the action unjust.

Also Read: Hyderabad Water Supply Cut: 24-Hour Shutdown Announced for Sept 24-25 (Full List of Affected Areas)

The basti, according to locals, is home to nearly 50 families belonging to the Erukala community. Many of them fear that this demolition could pave the way for further evictions. Some residents accused the authorities of acting in a biased and vindictive manner, targeting their homes deliberately.

Meanwhile, Cantonment officials maintain that they are only acting against encroachments and have no intention of targeting any particular group. Tension prevailed in the locality during the demolition drive, with police personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incident.