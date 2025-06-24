Oil Prices Drop to Two-Week Low as Israel, Iran Agree to Ceasefire

New Delhi: Oil prices plunged by more than 5% on Tuesday, hitting a two-week low after Israel agreed to a ceasefire proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end hostilities with Iran.

Brent Crude and WTI Prices Fall Sharply

Brent crude dropped by nearly $4, trading at $67.7 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by $3.75 to $64.76 per barrel

This sharp decline in prices is due to easing fears over oil supply disruptions in the Middle East after the truce.

Netanyahu Confirms Truce After “Achieving Objectives”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire was agreed upon after Israel “eliminated” Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat. The truce came after 12 days of intense airstrikes, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Iran’s Oil Influence and Strait of Hormuz Threat

Iran produces 3.3 million barrels/day — about 3% of global crude supply

Exports 1.5 million barrels/day, mainly to China (80%) and Turkey

Previously, Iran had threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route responsible for 20% of global oil trade

With the ceasefire in place, the threat of supply disruptions has eased, calming global oil markets.

Impact on India’s Economy and Oil Import Bill

India imports around 85% of its crude oil needs, making it vulnerable to global oil price hikes. Higher prices lead to:

A rise in the import bill

Increased inflation

A weaker rupee against the U.S. dollar

India’s Response: Monitoring and Diversification

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the Indian government is monitoring the Middle East crisis closely. He emphasized:

Sufficient fuel supply by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum

Continued energy imports from multiple countries

Strategic oil reserves to cushion supply shocks

India’s Strategic Oil Reserves: Key Facilities

India has built strategic petroleum reserves for use during emergencies or price spikes. The key facilities include: