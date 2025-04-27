Old Politics is Dead: Rahul Gandhi Pushes for New Leadership in India and Beyond

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi Advocates for New Generation of Politics Leader of The Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the need for a fresh political leadership both in India and across the globe, calling the traditional political approaches outdated.

Speaking as the chief guest at the concluding plenary session of the two-day India Summit 2025 International Summit on Saturday, Gandhi highlighted the shifting dynamics in world politics and stressed the importance of evolving with the times.

Old Politics is Dead, New Politics Must Emerge

Gandhi’s remarks were aimed at reinforcing the need for a political shift, citing that the old generation’s approach to politics no longer works. “The ideas of 10 years ago don’t work now. In a word, the politics of the old generation is dead,” he stated. The Congress leader urged for a “new kind of politics” that prioritizes love, patience, and affection in connecting with the people.

The Jodo Yatra and Political Change

Reflecting on his Jodo Yatra—a nationwide journey of over 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir—Gandhi shared how the experience taught him valuable lessons in patience and understanding. He explained that during the yatra, he not only physically traversed the country but also emotionally connected with citizens, listening to their concerns and demonstrating love and compassion.

“The Congress party’s view is about love and affection, while the ruling party spreads hatred and anger,” said Gandhi, distinguishing his party’s inclusive approach to politics. According to Gandhi, the need to adapt and change is crucial to overcome the challenges of the current political landscape, both in India and globally.

A Call to Action: Preparing for Bharat Summit 2025

Looking ahead, Rahul Gandhi expressed his hopes for Bharat Summit 2025 to be the venue where the “new politics” would take shape. He urged democratic parties across the world to re-evaluate their policies and strategies to meet the changing needs of modern society.

A New Era for Global Politics

As the world faces new challenges, Gandhi’s call for a transformational change in leadership seeks to usher in an era of greater empathy, inclusivity, and engagement with the people. His leadership in the Jodo Yatra exemplifies the qualities of patience and affection that he believes should guide political leaders around the world.