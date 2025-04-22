Olive Hospital Highlights the Importance of Liver Health on World Liver Day 2025

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Liver Day 2025, Olive Hospital, a leading multispecialty healthcare institution in Telangana, reinforced its commitment to promoting liver health by organizing an awareness session led by Dr. Parag Dashatwar, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist. The initiative was aimed at raising public awareness about liver diseases and encouraging proactive steps to maintain a healthy liver.

World Liver Day: A Call to Action Against Growing Liver Diseases

World Liver Day, observed annually on April 19, serves as a global reminder of the liver’s vital role in our health and the alarming rise in liver-related diseases such as fatty liver disease, hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Despite the liver’s critical functions in detoxification, digestion, and nutrient storage, lifestyle factors like alcohol use, sedentary habits, and viral infections are accelerating liver complications worldwide.

Expert Insights: Role of Diet in Liver Health

Dr. Parag Dashatwar, with qualifications including MD (General Medicine), DNB (Medical Gastroenterology), and a Fellowship in Advanced Endoscopy, emphasized dietary interventions for liver care. He said:

“Targeted dietary changes, such as reducing fat, sugar, and sodium, while ensuring sufficient protein intake, can significantly reduce liver inflammation and support healing. In particular, the Mediterranean diet has shown promise in reversing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.”

Simple Lifestyle Changes for a Healthier Liver

Olive Hospital encourages the public to adopt simple yet impactful lifestyle changes to preserve liver health:

Also Read: Government Delays Ration Card Approvals, over 69,000 People Affected

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit or avoid alcohol consumption.

consumption. Maintain a healthy weight with regular exercise.

with regular exercise. Use medications cautiously and avoid exposure to harmful chemicals.

and avoid exposure to harmful chemicals. Get vaccinated against Hepatitis A and B .

. Go for regular liver check-ups, especially if you fall into high-risk categories.

Olive Hospital: A Leader in Liver and Multispecialty Care

With a 210-bed state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad, Olive Hospital has established itself as a trusted name in advanced healthcare since 2010. Their dedicated liver care services, led by experienced specialists, cover everything from preventive screenings to complex surgical procedures.

The hospital’s specialties include:

Cardiac and Neuro Care

Emergency & Trauma Services

Kidney and Urological Care

Joint Replacements and Orthopedics

Gynecology and Advanced Diagnostics

Accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH), Olive Hospital ensures world-class standards in patient care and medical excellence.

Empowering the Community Through Awareness

During the informative session, Dr. Dashatwar reiterated the importance of community involvement in managing liver health. By spreading awareness and offering actionable health tips, Olive Hospital continues to take strides toward a healthier future for Telangana and beyond.