Olive Hospital Hosts Seminar on “Brain Health for All Ages” at G Pulla Reddy College on World Brain Day 2025

Marking the occasion of World Brain Day 2025, Olive Hospital conducted a thought-provoking awareness seminar at G Pulla Reddy Degree & PG College in Hyderabad, focusing on the theme “Brain Health for All Ages.” The event aimed to educate students and faculty about the importance of cognitive health, early intervention, and lifelong mental well-being.

The session was led by Dr. Shaik Imran Ali, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Olive Hospital, who addressed over 200 students during the interactive seminar. Emphasizing the silent nature of cognitive decline, Dr. Imran urged young individuals to adopt healthy habits early in life. “Brain health doesn’t show visible signs of damage, which is why it often goes unnoticed. Maintaining our cognitive well-being is a daily responsibility, not just a medical concern,” he said.

Dr. Imran offered practical advice to support mental wellness, including taking regular breaks from screen time, practicing deep breathing techniques, and managing academic stress. He also cited a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report, which identifies neurological disorders as the second leading cause of death and the primary cause of disability worldwide stressing the urgency of public awareness and access to neurological care.

The seminar resonated with students and faculty alike, encouraging open dialogue about mental resilience, early warning signs of brain disorders, and effective strategies to sharpen focus and sustain emotional balance.

Through this initiative, Olive Hospital reaffirms its commitment to extending healthcare awareness beyond hospital walls, by fostering meaningful engagement with the youth on pressing health issues. The event also highlighted the importance of partnerships between healthcare providers and educational institutions in building a healthier, more informed society.

World Brain Day, observed annually on July 22, is a global initiative to raise awareness about neurological disorders and promote brain health for people of all age groups.

