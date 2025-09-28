Olive Hospital Marks World Heart Day with Renewed Call for Prevention and Awareness

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Olive Hospital has urged people to take proactive steps in safeguarding their heart health, stressing that prevention and early detection are the most powerful tools against cardiovascular disease.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of the World Heart Report 2023, which revealed that cardiovascular diseases claimed nearly 20.5 million lives globally in 2021, accounting for about one-third of all deaths worldwide. The data, released jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Heart Federation, shows that ischemic heart disease and stroke continue to be the leading causes of cardiovascular mortality.

Under this year’s theme, “Use Heart, Know Heart,” Olive Hospital is not only highlighting the urgent need for awareness but also rolling out initiatives to bring care closer to the community. These include free screening camps, health education drives, collaborations with local clinics, and mobile medical units designed to reach underserved populations.

Also Read: Heart diseases kill 8 people every minute in South-East Asia: WHO

“This is not just about statistics, it’s about real lives,” said Dr. Zahed Ullah Khan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Olive Hospital. “We must view this data as a wake-up call. Preventive care, timely screenings, and lifestyle modifications must become part of every stage of life if we are to reduce this burden.”

The hospital has also called on public health authorities to prioritize affordable cardiac screenings, strengthen primary heart care systems, and provide long-term support for lifestyle changes such as improved nutrition, exercise, and smoking cessation.

Medical experts warn that if current trends continue unchecked, the rising tide of heart disease will place severe strain on healthcare systems, disrupt families, and drive up costs for both individuals and society. Olive Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to stay at the forefront of prevention, care, and awareness campaigns.

About Olive Hospital

Established in 2010, Olive Hospital has grown into one of Telangana’s leading multispecialty healthcare centers, with a 210-bed state-of-the-art facility and a reputation for excellence in cardiac care, emergency services, neuro and kidney care, orthopedics, gynecology, and advanced diagnostics. The hospital has pioneered several advanced medical procedures and is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH), regarded as the gold standard for quality healthcare in India.

With a mission to make world-class healthcare accessible to all, Olive Hospital continues to position itself as a beacon of hope and healing in Telangana and beyond.