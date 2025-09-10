Olive Hospital Organizes Free Nutrition Camp During National Nutrition Week

Hyderabad: Olive Hospital has launched a free nutrition camp as part of National Nutrition Week, aimed at helping individuals assess their nutritional health, consult with experts, and receive guidance for a balanced dietary routine. The camp will run from 1st to 10th September 2025 at Olive Hospital, offering participants ample opportunity to undergo assessments and obtain personalized dietary advice.

Identifying Hidden Nutritional Deficiencies

The initiative focuses on common vitamin deficiencies that are often overlooked, leading to issues such as fatigue, low immunity, and energy deficiency. Doctors and nutritionists at Olive Hospital will provide consultations and practical advice to help participants make simple and effective dietary adjustments for long-term wellness.

Commenting on the camp, Dr. Sugra Fathima, Consultant Dietitian & Nutritionist, said:

“Food plays a vital role in our health. By understanding what our body truly needs, we can prevent many lifestyle-related problems. This National Nutrition Week, our message is clear: Know your diet for a healthy life. This camp is designed to guide people towards healthier eating habits.”

Invitation to the Community

Olive Hospital invites the community to participate in the free nutrition camp, benefit from the assessments and consultations, and take steps toward better nutrition and overall health.

About Olive Hospital

Since its inception in 2010, Olive Hospitals has been a pioneer in providing advanced, holistic healthcare in Telangana. The 210-bed multispecialty facility offers services across Cardiac Care, Emergency Services, Neuro Care, Kidney Care, Urology, Orthopedics, Joint Replacements, Gynecology, Advanced Diagnostics, and Interventional Services. Renowned for employing cutting-edge technology and skilled medical professionals, Olive Hospital has earned national recognition and accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH), the gold standard in healthcare quality in India.