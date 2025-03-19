Olive Hospital Unveils 5th Edition of ‘Wholesome Recipes for A Vibrant Life’

Olive Hospital, a trusted name in healthcare and wellness, has launched the 5th edition of its highly anticipated annual recipe book, “Wholesome Recipes for A Vibrant Life.”

This comprehensive diet plan book, curated for 2025, is designed by expert dietitians at Olive Hospital and continues the institution’s mission of promoting healthy lifestyles through nutritious yet delicious meals.

A Step Towards Better Health

Since its first release four years ago, Olive Hospital’s diet plan book has become an essential resource for health-conscious individuals and patients. It is distributed to patients as part of the hospital’s ongoing commitment to their well-being. The 2025 edition builds upon previous versions, featuring an expanded selection of easy-to-cook, nutrient-rich recipes.

Over 60 Curated Recipes for a Healthier Lifestyle

This year’s edition includes over 60 carefully designed recipes that cater to the diverse dietary habits of Indians. From wholesome rice meals to fiber-packed whole grains and protein-rich pulses, the book provides a balanced mix of ingredients to enhance immunity, aid digestion, and sustain energy levels.

Sugra Fathima, Head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Olive Hospital, emphasized the book’s goal:

“We intend to empower people to make healthy food choices without sacrificing taste. This book provides a wide range of recipes suited for different dietary needs—from high-fiber and protein-rich meals to immunity-boosting dishes.”

Key Features of the 2025 Edition

Energy-Boosting Meals: Includes Vegetable Fried Rice, Kashmiri Pulao, and Bisi Bele Bath , packed with whole grains, legumes, and root vegetables.

Includes , packed with whole grains, legumes, and root vegetables. Protein-Rich Dishes: Features Paneer Tikka Biryani and Matar Pulao , using paneer, tofu, lentils, beans, and dairy for protein enrichment.

Features , using paneer, tofu, lentils, beans, and dairy for protein enrichment. Fiber-Packed Options: Includes Spinach Pulao and Cauliflower Lemon Rice , rich in leafy greens and seasonal vegetables.

Includes , rich in leafy greens and seasonal vegetables. Healthy Fats: Recipes like Corn Pulao and Sprouts Pulao use nuts, seeds, coconut, olive oil, and moderate amounts of ghee.

Recipes like use nuts, seeds, coconut, olive oil, and moderate amounts of ghee. Immunity-Boosting Ingredients: Turmeric, ginger, garlic, and probiotic-rich foods like curd and pickles are incorporated throughout the collection.

Each recipe includes detailed nutritional information to help individuals make informed dietary choices. Additionally, dietary recommendations are provided to ensure the suitability of each meal for those with specific health conditions.

Beyond Medical Treatment: Olive Hospital’s Commitment to Wellness

Olive Hospital extends its dedication to healthcare beyond medical treatments by encouraging a holistic approach to well-being. By offering this diet plan book, the hospital aims to educate and empower individuals to take charge of their health through balanced and nourishing meals.

About Olive Hospital

Olive Hospital has been a pillar of advanced medical care in Telangana since 2010, offering world-class healthcare services. With a 210-bed, state-of-the-art multispecialty facility, Olive Hospital is recognized for its excellence in:

Cardiac Care

Emergency Services

Neuro Care

Kidney Care & Urology

Orthopedics & Joint Replacements

Gynecological Services

Advanced Diagnostics & Interventional Services

The hospital has gained national recognition and accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH), India’s gold standard for healthcare quality.

With a commitment to utilizing the latest technology and providing expert medical care, Olive Hospital continues to be a beacon of hope and healing for patients across the region.

For more details about the 2025 edition of Wholesome Recipes for A Vibrant Life, visit Olive Hospital’s official website or contact their nutrition department.

