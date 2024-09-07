Ollie Pope reaches 154 before England all out for 325 against Sri Lanka

London: Ollie Pope reached 154 before England was all out for 325 against Sri Lanka as the lower order collapsed on Day 2 of the third and final test of the series on Saturday.

England managed just 104 runs after resuming on 221-3 as Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva each picked up two wickets at the Oval. In one over before lunch, the visitors scored one run off Chris Woakes to begin their chase.

Filling in as captain for the injured Ben Stokes, Pope has already led England to a series victory over the Sri Lankans after wins at Old Trafford and Lord’s.England is looking to complete a clean sweep of home test series in a summer for the first time since 2004, having previously beaten the West Indies 3-0 in July.

Pope was a run-a-ball 103 not out Friday but was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne at deep backward square when he went for six off Vishwa Fernando to leave England on 307-8.

England’s last two couldn’t extend the innings past lunch. Josh Hull mishit Asitha Fernando’s delivery before Shoaib Bashir was caught at mid-off from Rathnayake.