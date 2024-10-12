Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shines on runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week × FDCI 2024

New Delhi: Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker made a stunning runway debut on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024.

Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, walked the ramp for clothing brand Marks & Spencer, which unveiled its Autumn Winter ’24 collection on Friday.

The collection, titled ‘Big Autumn Energy,’ combined modern trends with timeless elegance, promising to elevate wardrobes this season.

Bhaker embodied the essence of the collection in a sharp monochrome faux leather ensemble. She wore a black high-waisted A-line leather-look midi skirt paired with a matching sleeveless top, featuring a clean round neckline and button fastening at the back.

“I was nervous, but I gave myself a pep talk to stay calm and just walk. It was surreal, and I’m really happy to have walked the ramp for the first time in my life for Marks & Spencer,” Bhaker told PTI.

The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana said the outfit perfectly matched her style, combining both comfort and elegance.

“This outfit today that I am wearing goes perfectly with my personality and how I like my clothes and fashion,” she said.

For Bhaker, it’s comfort first, style next.

“In day-to-day life, I make sure I’m wearing very comfortable clothes that allow me to move throughout the day. I don’t feel restricted by my clothes. So, firstly it’s comfort, and then it’s stylish yet chic. Of course, I have to feel confident in myself in what I wear,” she added.

The 2024 edition of Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will run until Sunday.