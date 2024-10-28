Omani, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments, Israeli attacks on Iran

Muslim World

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the latest regional developments and the Israeli strikes on sites in Iran.

Muscat: Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the latest regional developments and the Israeli strikes on sites in Iran.

During a phone conversation, the Omani minister expressed his country’s “rejection and condemnation” of any actions that violate national sovereignty, undermine international law, and “threaten security and stability in the region,” according to a statement by the Omani Foreign Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

He further emphasised “the importance of strengthening dialogue and diplomatic cooperation among countries of the region to maintain regional security and prevent tensions and escalation.”

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister praised Oman’s efforts to promote peace in the region, affirming the need for enhanced joint cooperation to prevent the expansion of conflicts while intensifying efforts to address their root causes, the statement added.

