Omar Abdullah demands transparent discussion on ‘one nation, one election’

Jammu: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the discussion on ‘one nation, one election’ should be transparent while Congress said to implement the idea is not possible.

Omar Abdullah said it has to reach the Parliament where it must be discussed in a transparent manner and it should not resemble what transpired with Article 370 in 2019.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and member of the legislative assembly, G.A.Mir said the idea of ‘one nation, one election’ is beyond imagination as it cannot be implemented in a big country like India.

Mir accused the BJP of trying to hide its failures behind such issues

“The ‘One nation, one election’ idea is beyond imagination and cannot be implemented in a big country like India. There will be a debate on it in the Parliament and all the parties will present their viewpoint. But, this is not a small country, this is a huge country which is democratic. It seems beyond imagination that we can have all the elections at the same time in this country, whether it is the Parliament, assemblies, panchayats or municipalities,” Mir told reporters.

He added the government brings up debates like these to hide from their basic responsibilities of providing employment opportunities to the youth, taking the country forward, and others.

“I do not think that we have become so advanced that we can have all the elections at the same time,” Mir added.

The Union Cabinet approved two bills to implement ‘One Nation, One Election’, one of the bills also proposed simultaneous Assembly polls with Lok Sabha and other State Assemblies in the three Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry, the only UTs with Legislature.

One of the bills proposed to amend provisions in three laws dealing with the Union Territories that have Legislative Assemblies including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry.

The bill will seek to align the terms of these Houses with other Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha as proposed in the Constitution Amendment Bill.