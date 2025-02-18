Omar Abdullah Vows to Raise Awareness of New Criminal Laws in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: After attending a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that although the implementation of new criminal laws was not the responsibility of the elected government, his administration would ensure people in the region are made aware of these laws.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of three new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir, which have replaced colonial-era laws like the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Indian Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Evidence Act of 1872. These laws have been substituted with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

CM Omar Abdullah on New Laws Implementation in Jammu & Kashmir

Following the meeting, Omar Abdullah told reporters, “The implementation of these new criminal laws is not our responsibility as the elected government. However, since these are new laws, it is essential for people to be aware of them, and we will take steps to raise awareness.” He emphasized that while Jammu and Kashmir had made progress in the implementation of these laws, there were still areas that required improvement.

Security Situation and Exclusion from Review Meetings

Regarding security matters, Omar Abdullah mentioned that he had previously discussed the security situation with Amit Shah in the Parliament complex. However, security issues were not on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting. When questioned about his absence from security review meetings, the CM stated, “If the decision has been made to exclude elected government representatives from such meetings, I cannot comment further.” He added that Tuesday’s meeting focused solely on the new criminal laws.

Omar Abdullah on Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism of New Election Commissioner Appointment

On the topic of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s reaction to the appointment of the new Election Commissioner of India, Omar Abdullah stated, “As the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has the right to disagree with the government’s decisions. The opposition does not always need to agree with the ruling government.” He further noted that the matter is currently under consideration in the Supreme Court, and the decision will be awaited.

Implementation of New Criminal Laws Across India

The meeting, which was also attended by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials from both the Central and J&K governments, was part of a larger initiative where Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already reviewed the implementation of the new criminal laws in 11 other states.

As the J&K government focuses on raising awareness about the new laws, their full implementation across the region will continue to be a significant topic of discussion and attention.