One charred to death, three feared dead in fire at Bengaluru market

Bengaluru: One person was charred to death and three others were feared dead in Nagarthpet, located close to the busy K.R. Market in Bengaluru, on Saturday. The victims were residing in a house on the fourth floor of a commercial building.

According to police, the fire erupted suddenly inside the residence and engulfed the entire house within minutes. The exact cause of the tragedy is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire first broke out in a plastic mat shop and then spread to the entire floor. The deceased has been identified as Madan Singh from Rajasthan.

His wife and two children, aged 8 and 5 years, are also feared dead. About 18 fire tenders have been deployed to extinguish the blaze. However, due to the narrow lanes, personnel and vehicles of the Fire and Emergency Services Department faced difficulties in reaching the spot.

Three ambulances have also been rushed to the area. More details are awaited as rescue operations are still underway. Former MLA and local Congress leader R.V. Devaraju, who arrived at the spot, stated that it is suspected one person has died and three others are feared dead.

An official statement in this regard is awaited from the Police Department. On Friday, a boy was killed and nine others were injured in an explosion in Bengaluru. The incident caused panic among residents and authorities, as people were busy with the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The deceased was identified as eight-year-old Mubarak. According to police, 12 others, including an eight-year-old girl, sustained injuries and have been admitted to various hospitals. Authorities suspect a gas cylinder blast, although locals claim the impact was much stronger than a typical LPG cylinder explosion. Police are continuing their investigation.

On October 7, 2023, in a major tragic incident, at least 13 persons were burnt alive and four others were injured in the cracker shop cum godown fire incident that was reported from Attibele in Anekal Taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.