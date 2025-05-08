One-Day Workshop on ‘Design Thinking and Problem Defining’ Conducted at Sultan-Ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy

Hyderabad: Sultan-Ul-Uloom Educational Society (SUES), in collaboration with WE-Hub and SU Knowledge Hub Foundation, successfully organized a one-day workshop titled “Design Thinking and Problem Defining” at the Seminar Hall of Sultan-Ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy (SUCP). The session was conducted by the distinguished innovation strategist, Mr. Shravan Mogilishetty, who delivered an engaging and thought-provoking lecture on user-centric innovation and creative problem-solving.

The workshop witnessed vibrant participation from students not only from SUCP but also from other prestigious institutions under the SUES umbrella—namely Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), Amjad Ali Khan College of Business Administration (AAKCBA), Ghulam Ahmed College of Education (GACE), and Sultan-Ul-Uloom College of Law (SUCL).

Additionally, students from several reputed colleges across Hyderabad, including St. Ann’s College for Women, Methodist College of Engineering and Technology, G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS), St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College (King Koti), and St. Francis College for Women, actively participated in the workshop.

Mr. Mogilishetty effectively conveyed the core concepts of design thinking through a dynamic and interactive format. The session featured hands-on problem-solving activities, open discussions, and a Q&A segment that encouraged students to apply innovative thinking to real-world challenges.

As a gesture of appreciation, the organizing team felicitated the three-member delegation from WE-Hub with floral bouquets. The seminar hall remained abuzz with curiosity and collaboration throughout the day, reflecting the enthusiasm and engagement of all participants.

In the concluding segment of the event, Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of SUES, presented a memento to the guest speaker in recognition of his inspiring contribution. The workshop was also graced by the presence of Dr. Anupama Koneru, Principal of SUCP, along with faculty members and dignitaries from across the educational society.

Students from both SUES institutions and other participating colleges shared positive feedback, describing the workshop as intellectually enriching and practically insightful. The event concluded on a high note, reinforcing the importance of innovation-driven learning and inter-institutional collaboration.