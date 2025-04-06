One dead, four wounded in US airstrikes on Yemen’s Saada

Sanaa: U.S. airstrikes in Yemen’s northern Saada province have resulted in at least one death and four injuries. The attacks targeted a solar energy store and a residential house in the Hafsin area of western Saada city. Medics reported that civil defense teams are working to extinguish fires and search for additional victims at the targeted sites.

Houthi Response to U.S. Airstrikes

The Houthi group, which controls significant portions of northern Yemen, has condemned the U.S. airstrikes, describing them as a “war crime.” They vowed to respond to the escalation, stating that their armed forces are “fully prepared to confront escalation with escalation.”

Context of Recent U.S. Military Actions in Yemen

These airstrikes are part of a broader campaign initiated by the Trump administration to counter Houthi attacks on international shipping routes and to exert pressure on Iran regarding its nuclear activities. Since March 15, U.S. forces have conducted multiple airstrikes targeting Houthi military positions across Yemen. The Houthi rebels have previously targeted commercial and naval vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, citing solidarity with Palestinians and protesting the blockade of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen during PM Modi’s visit

Humanitarian Impact Amid Ongoing Conflict

The intensified airstrikes have exacerbated Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, leading to civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure. Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the increasing civilian toll and the challenges faced by aid agencies operating in the region.