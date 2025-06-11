One Fingerprint, Three Months’ Ration: TS Govt’s Smart Move During Monsoon

Hyderabad: In an exclusive statement, Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan has announced significant updates to the state’s ration distribution system and paddy procurement efforts amid the ongoing monsoon season. The move aims to ease the burden on ration card holders and ensure smooth operations for farmers across the state.

Fingerprint Process Simplified for Ration Card Holders

To avoid inconvenience during the rainy season, the biometric authentication process for ration distribution has been simplified. Previously, state-issued SFS cards required three fingerprint verifications, and central NFS cards needed six. Now, beneficiaries only need to give their fingerprint once to receive three months’ worth of ration in a single visit.

Also Read: Is Free Travel Causing Problems for TSRTC? A Look at the Hidden Trouble

However, the rice will be weighed two or three times, as it is being distributed in bulk for three months. This step ensures proper and fair measurement of the allocated ration.

Over 72 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Paddy Procured So Far

Chauhan revealed that as of Monday, the state had procured 72.83 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, worth Rs 16,760 crore. Out of this, Rs 15,121 crore has already been paid to farmers. Despite unseasonal rains and the pre-southwest monsoon surge, procurement has been smooth and uninterrupted.

To handle the crop efficiently, special procurement centers have been set up across Telangana, including in delayed sowing zones, and over 1 lakh tarpaulins have been deployed to protect the grain.

Infrastructure Boost: Paddy Dryers, Cleaners, and More

In a first for South India, Telangana has introduced 830 paddy dryers and grain cleaners to improve grain quality before milling. These machines help remove stones and clean raw grain before sending it to rice mills.

The state has also blocked 783 defaulting rice millers and recovered Rs 3,800 crore worth of rice or its equivalent from defaulters. Notices have been issued to recover an additional Rs 1,400 crore, and Rs 1,000 crore worth of missing rice from millers is under investigation.

Telangana Rice Exported to Philippines; Global Talks Underway

Highlighting a major milestone, Chauhan said that Telangana-grown rice is being exported to the Philippines, with 1.5 LMT of rice already dispatched. Talks are also ongoing with other countries for future exports.

Ration Distribution Irregularities Curbed with Strict Measures

To prevent black marketing, the Ugadi gift initiative ensured quality rice was directly handed over through ration shops, reducing the role of middlemen. With improved rice quality, public demand has surged, and queues are forming even in urban areas, indicating high trust in the new system.

Previously, only 20% of the rice was consumed by genuine beneficiaries, but now, over 90% of the rice is reaching the intended people.