One held, another detained for waving Palestinian flag in Jharkhand Muharram procession

Dumka: The Jharkhand Police on Thursday said it arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in the state’s Dumka district.

Another person was also detained in this connection.

The police launched an investigation after videos purportedly showing some youths waving Palestinian flags during a Muharram procession in Dumka district went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In one such video, a youth was seen waving the flags atop a vehicle and raising slogans during the Muharram procession at Dudhani Chowk.

“We have arrested a resident of Deoghar Sabji Mandi from his relative’s place in Dudhani for waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession. We have also detained another person. Their interrogation is on,” Dumka Town police station Officer in Charge, Amit Kumar Lakra, told PTI.

Earlier, Sub Divisional Police Officer of Dumka, Vijay Kumar Mahto, had said that investigations were on and action would be taken if the video clips were found genuine.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi had shared one such video on X and demanded strict action against such people with “Talibani mentality”.

Marandi attacked the Hemant Soren government, alleging that such instances were the result of “Muslim appeasement” policy of his administration.