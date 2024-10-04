One hurt as Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod’s car hits pickup in Yavatmal district

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod’s car crashed into a pickup van in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in the early hours of Friday, injuring the driver of the second vehicle, an official said on Friday.

The minister escaped without any injuries as the airbags of his car deployed during the accident that occurred around 2 am at Kopra village near Digras under the jurisdiction of the Arni police station.

The state minister of soil and water conservation was going towards Yavatmal from Poharadevi in neighbouring Washim district after reviewing the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the area on Saturday.

During the travel, Rathod’s car crashed into a pickup, injuring the second vehicle’s driver.

Another official said Rathod, who is also the guardian minister of Yavatmal district, got the pickup driver admitted to a hospital.

PM Modi is scheduled to perform darshan at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi, in Washim on Saturday. There, he will also inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, and launch projects worth Rs 23,300 crore related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector.