Andhra Pradesh
One Killed as Giant Wheel Cabin Crashes in Vijayawada
In a tragic accident, one person was killed, and another was critically injured after the cabin of a giant wheel detached and fell while in motion at Penuganchiprolu village near Vijayawada on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: In a tragic accident, one person was killed, and another was critically injured after the cabin of a giant wheel detached and fell while in motion at Penuganchiprolu village near Vijayawada on Tuesday.
Table of Contents
Freak Accident at Tirupatamma Tirunallu Festival
- The incident occurred during the Tirupatamma Tirunallu festival, which was being held at Penuganchiprolu village with a large crowd in attendance.
- The cabin of the giant wheel suddenly fell off while the ride was in motion, leading to the fatal accident.
Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com
Victim Details
- The deceased was identified as Ginjupalli Sai Manikanta.
- Another person suffered severe injuries and was rushed to GGH Hospital in Jaggayyapet, where his condition is reported to be critical.
Also Read: TGSRTC Offers Devotees Doorstep Delivery of Sacred ‘Thalambralu’
Authorities Investigating the Incident
- Police and local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the malfunction.
- The tragic incident has raised safety concerns about amusement rides at local festivals.