One Killed as Giant Wheel Cabin Crashes in Vijayawada

In a tragic accident, one person was killed, and another was critically injured after the cabin of a giant wheel detached and fell while in motion at Penuganchiprolu village near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Fouzia Farhana19 March 2025 - 12:24
Vijayawada: In a tragic accident, one person was killed, and another was critically injured after the cabin of a giant wheel detached and fell while in motion at Penuganchiprolu village near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Freak Accident at Tirupatamma Tirunallu Festival

  • The incident occurred during the Tirupatamma Tirunallu festival, which was being held at Penuganchiprolu village with a large crowd in attendance.
  • The cabin of the giant wheel suddenly fell off while the ride was in motion, leading to the fatal accident.

Victim Details

  • The deceased was identified as Ginjupalli Sai Manikanta.
  • Another person suffered severe injuries and was rushed to GGH Hospital in Jaggayyapet, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Authorities Investigating the Incident

  • Police and local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the malfunction.
  • The tragic incident has raised safety concerns about amusement rides at local festivals.

