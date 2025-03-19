One Killed as Giant Wheel Cabin Crashes in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a tragic accident, one person was killed, and another was critically injured after the cabin of a giant wheel detached and fell while in motion at Penuganchiprolu village near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Freak Accident at Tirupatamma Tirunallu Festival

The incident occurred during the Tirupatamma Tirunallu festival , which was being held at Penuganchiprolu village with a large crowd in attendance .

, which was being held at with a . The cabin of the giant wheel suddenly fell off while the ride was in motion, leading to the fatal accident.

Victim Details

The deceased was identified as Ginjupalli Sai Manikanta .

. Another person suffered severe injuries and was rushed to GGH Hospital in Jaggayyapet, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Authorities Investigating the Incident