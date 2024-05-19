One killed, five injured in cracker factory explosion

North India

One person died, and five others were critically injured after a major explosion took place in a firecracker factory here on Sunday morning.

Bijnor (UP): One person died, and five others were critically injured after a major explosion took place in a firecracker factory here on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amit, son of Kulveer, a resident of Gopalpur village.

The explosion was so strong that it was heard in neighbouring villages too. The local people rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames.

The SP city and Haldaur Police reached the scene of the incident and initiated rescue and relief operations.

“The matter is being investigated and we will be in a position to say something only after that,” said the police spokesman.

