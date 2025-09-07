Hyderabad

One killed, two injured as car rams police vehicle in Hyderabad

One person was killed and two others injured when a car rammed into the vehicle of police near Langar House Dargah, early hours on Sunday.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi7 September 2025 - 15:17
One killed, two injured as car rams police vehicle in Hyderabad
One killed, two injured as car rams police vehicle in Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: One person was killed and two others injured when a car rammed into the vehicle of police near Langar House Dargah, early hours on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred while the police vehicle was clearing traffic during Ganesh immersion. Three constables inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

In the car, which was carrying two young men and three young women, 20-year-old Kashvi died on the spot, while two others suffered serious injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Jagadeesan, Gurjapneet take South Zone to final after clinching first innings lead

Police suspect the occupants were drunk, as liquor bottles were seized from the vehicle.

The Langar House police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi7 September 2025 - 15:17
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button