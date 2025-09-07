One killed, two injured as car rams police vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: One person was killed and two others injured when a car rammed into the vehicle of police near Langar House Dargah, early hours on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred while the police vehicle was clearing traffic during Ganesh immersion. Three constables inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

In the car, which was carrying two young men and three young women, 20-year-old Kashvi died on the spot, while two others suffered serious injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police suspect the occupants were drunk, as liquor bottles were seized from the vehicle.

The Langar House police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.