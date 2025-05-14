Revanth Reddy’s Bold Move: No More Bribes, No More Rounds, One Window to Rule All Permits in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to simplify and streamline the process for obtaining civic services and construction permits within the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), ensuring all approvals are accessible through a unified single-window platform.

High-Level Review at BR Ambedkar Secretariat

The CM chaired a high-level review meeting at the Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, focusing on permissions and public services within the TCUR—which includes GHMC and HMDA limits encircled by the Outer Ring Road. The Chief Minister emphasized that people should not have to visit multiple departments for various permissions and services.

Single Platform for All Permissions

Revanth Reddy instructed that citizens must be able to apply for different types of building permissions and public utility services via a single platform. The system should also facilitate consolidated billing and payment through one window, instead of dealing with multiple departments.

Departments to Coordinate

The Chief Minister directed departments such as Revenue, Municipal Administration, Water Resources, Water Supply, Sewerage, Police, Fire Services, and Electricity to work in coordination. The bills collected from users should be automatically distributed to respective departments from the single-window system.

LIDAR Survey for Accurate Data

He also called for a LiDAR survey for better identification of assets and resources, and emphasized consulting with experts to design more citizen-friendly procedures.

No Arbitrary Delays or Denials

Revanth Reddy made it clear that there should be no unnecessary delays in the approval process, and rejections must not occur without valid reasons. If there is a delay, officials must inform the applicant and suggest ways to resolve the issues.

Key Officials Participate

Advisor to the CM Vem Narender Reddy and senior officials from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments, along with representatives from GHMC and HMDA, attended the meeting.

