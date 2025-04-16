OnePlus 13T or Galaxy S25 Edge – The Ultimate Compact Clash Begins!

The compact flagship smartphone race is heating up with OnePlus and Samsung preparing to launch their latest innovations. While OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the 13T in China on April 24, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge globally on May 13.

Both smartphones are expected to offer flagship-grade performance in compact bodies, but each targets different priorities — power vs. premium design.

Design Comparison: Squared vs. Slim

OnePlus 13T : Sports a flat design with squared edges , diverging from the brand’s curved flagship style. Expected color variants include Morning Mist Grey, Cloud Ink Black, and Pink . A unique metal cube camera housing adds to the clean aesthetic.

: Sports a , diverging from the brand’s curved flagship style. Expected color variants include . A unique adds to the clean aesthetic. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Rumored to be just 5.84mm thick, making it Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy device ever. A titanium frame adds durability and luxury. Expected color options include Titanium Icy Blue, Jet Black, and Silver.

Display: Flat OLED vs. Slim AMOLED

OnePlus 13T : Likely to feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate .

: Likely to feature a with a . Galaxy S25 Edge: Also expected to support 120Hz AMOLED panel, though screen size is not yet confirmed.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the Core

Also Read: New Maruti Ertiga Launched with 20.51 kmpl Mileage and Stunning Design

Both devices are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite Edition, Qualcomm’s top-tier chip in 2025.

Galaxy S25 Edge : Tipped to offer 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB storage .

: Tipped to offer with . OnePlus 13T: Memory configurations are unconfirmed, but similar variants are expected.

Camera: Power vs. Precision

OnePlus 13T : Expected to come with a dual rear camera , featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens .

: Expected to come with a , featuring a and a . Galaxy S25 Edge: Could feature a 200MP main camera, plus additional ultra-wide or telephoto lens. A 12MP front camera is expected.

Battery: Bigger vs. Sleeker

OnePlus 13T : Rumored to include a massive 6,000mAh+ battery with 80W fast charging , delivering long-lasting power.

: Rumored to include a with , delivering long-lasting power. Galaxy S25 Edge: Likely to house a 4,000mAh battery, favoring thin design over larger capacity.

Software & AI: Android 15 and Beyond

OnePlus 13T : Will debut in China with ColorOS 15 , and global variants may run OxygenOS based on Android 15 . Expect AI features for photography and system optimization.

: Will debut in China with , and global variants may run . Expect AI features for photography and system optimization. Galaxy S25 Edge: Set to run One UI 7 based on Android 15, with enhanced AI capabilities, including Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite.

Price & Availability in India

OnePlus 13T : Expected to launch in India around ₹55,000 , targeting mid-premium buyers.

: Expected to launch in India around , targeting mid-premium buyers. Galaxy S25 Edge: Could be priced between ₹1,13,000 to ₹1,31,900, positioning it as a luxury compact flagship.

Final Verdict: Power or Premium?

The OnePlus 13T offers a compact, high-performance package with an affordable price tag, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge focuses on ultra-slim luxury, camera excellence, and AI-powered features at a premium cost.

Buyers must choose between flagship value or top-tier elegance in this year’s most exciting compact smartphone battle.