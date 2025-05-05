OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Gets Massive Price Cut on Amazon: Now Available at Just ₹11,000

If you’re planning to buy a powerful 5G smartphone at an affordable price, now might be the perfect time. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, launched in India in June last year, is currently available at its lowest-ever price during Amazon’s Great Summer Sale.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Price and Discount Offers

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is officially listed on Amazon at Rs 20,999 for the 128GB variant. However, with a 17% discount, the price drops to Rs 17,998. On top of this:

Amazon offers a Rs 400 coupon discount .

. HDFC Bank credit card users get an additional Rs 2,000 off .

. Combined, the effective price comes down to just Rs 15,598.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 16,850. If your old smartphone is valued at Rs 5,000, you could buy the Nord CE4 Lite 5G for as low as Rs 11,000.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is not just about the price—it delivers solid features:

Display : 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED screen

: 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED screen Refresh Rate : Smooth 120Hz

: Smooth 120Hz Brightness : Up to 2100 nits peak

: Up to 2100 nits peak Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G chipset

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G chipset RAM & Storage : Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Expandable Storage : microSD card supports up to 1TB

: microSD card supports up to 1TB Battery : 5500mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

: 5500mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging Operating System: Android 14 out of the box

Stylish Design and Build Quality

The smartphone boasts a sleek and stylish design that feels lightweight and comfortable to hold for long periods. OnePlus has ensured a premium feel without compromising on usability, making it ideal for everyday tasks and entertainment.

Why It’s a Great Deal

With its powerful specs, long battery life, fast charging, and discounted price, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G stands out as one of the best budget smartphones available right now. It’s an excellent option for students, professionals, or anyone looking to upgrade to a reliable 5G phone without breaking the bank.