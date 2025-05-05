OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Gets Massive Price Cut on Amazon: Now Available at Just ₹11,000
The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is now available at its lowest-ever price on Amazon with discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals—grab it for as low as ₹11,000.
If you’re planning to buy a powerful 5G smartphone at an affordable price, now might be the perfect time. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, launched in India in June last year, is currently available at its lowest-ever price during Amazon’s Great Summer Sale.
Table of Contents
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Price and Discount Offers
The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is officially listed on Amazon at Rs 20,999 for the 128GB variant. However, with a 17% discount, the price drops to Rs 17,998. On top of this:
- Amazon offers a Rs 400 coupon discount.
- HDFC Bank credit card users get an additional Rs 2,000 off.
- Combined, the effective price comes down to just Rs 15,598.
Furthermore, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 16,850. If your old smartphone is valued at Rs 5,000, you could buy the Nord CE4 Lite 5G for as low as Rs 11,000.
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Specifications
The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is not just about the price—it delivers solid features:
- Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED screen
- Refresh Rate: Smooth 120Hz
- Brightness: Up to 2100 nits peak
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 6nm 5G chipset
- RAM & Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
- Expandable Storage: microSD card supports up to 1TB
- Battery: 5500mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Operating System: Android 14 out of the box
Stylish Design and Build Quality
The smartphone boasts a sleek and stylish design that feels lightweight and comfortable to hold for long periods. OnePlus has ensured a premium feel without compromising on usability, making it ideal for everyday tasks and entertainment.
Why It’s a Great Deal
With its powerful specs, long battery life, fast charging, and discounted price, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G stands out as one of the best budget smartphones available right now. It’s an excellent option for students, professionals, or anyone looking to upgrade to a reliable 5G phone without breaking the bank.