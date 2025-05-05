OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Now Available at Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you’re hunting for a value-for-money smartphone with strong specs, stylish design, and long battery life, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G could be your perfect pick. Thanks to Amazon’s Great Summer Sale, the device is currently being offered at a massive discount, making it more affordable than ever before.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Price Drop: Now Available at Rs 15,598

Originally priced at Rs 20,999, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is now available on Amazon for just Rs 17,998 after a 17% discount. That’s not all—buyers can also apply a Rs 400 coupon for additional savings. HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail another Rs 2,000 instant discount, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 15,598.

Additional Savings with Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering a smartphone exchange deal that can lower the price even more. With an exchange value of up to Rs 16,850, you can get this new phone for as low as Rs 11,000, depending on the condition and value of your old device.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G Specifications at a Glance

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is not just about price—it brings solid specifications as well:

Display : 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED panel

: 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED panel Refresh Rate : Smooth 120Hz with up to 2100 nits peak brightness

: Smooth 120Hz with up to peak brightness Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (6nm, 5G-enabled)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (6nm, 5G-enabled) RAM & Storage : Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD)

: Up to and (expandable up to via microSD) Battery : Massive 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging

: Massive with Software: Ships with Android 14 out of the box

Stylish Yet Lightweight Design

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite combines premium looks with lightweight ergonomics, making it comfortable to hold during extended use. Its sleek design and impressive build quality set it apart in the mid-range segment.

Final Verdict: A Great Deal for Budget Buyers

With powerful internals, sleek design, and aggressive pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is a standout choice in the under-20K price segment. If you’re planning to upgrade your phone, now is the best time to grab this deal on Amazon.