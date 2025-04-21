Online Betting Turns Deadly: 7 Youths in Telangana Die After Massive Financial Losses

Hyderabad: In a tragic series of events, Telangana has reported seven deaths over the past month due to financial losses incurred from banned online betting platforms.

This comes after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s announcement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) aimed at tackling the rampant digital gambling problem across the state.

Rising Concerns as Young Lives Are Lost

According to the police, six of the victims took their own lives, while one was allegedly murdered by a fellow gambling addict. The victims, all under the age of 26, have been linked to financial devastation caused by their addiction to online betting, particularly through platforms that remain active despite a statewide ban.

The latest death involved K Pavan, an MTech student from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, who tragically died by suicide on April 17. Pavan had lost over Rs 2.65 lakh while betting during the ongoing IPL season. His family, unaware of the extent of his gambling, has since revealed that Pavan had been placing bets using various apps including Slice, Chrome, and other betting platforms such as Lucky Kismat and JDB Gaming.

In his family’s grief-stricken statement, his father, K Pedda Narsimhulu, a farmer, disclosed how he had unknowingly attempted to help Pavan recover by giving him Rs 1 lakh to cover his losses. However, the full extent of Pavan’s addiction was kept hidden.

Other Cases of Tragic Losses

Other incidents have followed a similar, heartbreaking pattern. 25-year-old Somesh took his life after losing his savings, including a substantial amount meant for his sister’s wedding. In another devastating case, 22-year-old K Akash from Nizamabad consumed pesticide after losing Rs 5 lakh on betting platforms. Akash, who had recently become a father, left behind his newborn son and elderly parents, devastated by the loss.

The families of the victims report that many of the young men had resorted to borrowing money through unregulated lending apps and pledging their personal items, such as motorcycles and mobile phones, to fund their gambling habits. Collectively, the estimated losses from these seven tragic deaths amount to over Rs 20 lakh.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Implement Rohith Vemula Act in Telangana

Online Betting: A Growing Problem Despite the Ban

Despite Telangana’s ban on online betting, users continue to access these illegal platforms via VPNs, bypassing geo-fencing measures set by authorities. According to SIT officials, many users also gamble on unregulated foreign platforms, especially those originating from China.

While the state government is actively working to block content promoting these gambling apps, authorities have already initiated 70 related investigations, with four high-profile cases being handled by the SIT.

Chief Minister’s Commitment to Fight the Crisis

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his deep concern over the impact of online betting, emphasizing that it is not just about financial losses but the young lives being lost to this dangerous addiction. He has pledged strict measures against the use of these apps and highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of digital gambling’s rise in the state.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Measures

The Telangana government is closely monitoring the situation and is taking swift action against those operating or accessing online betting platforms. Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to digital gambling.

With ongoing efforts to curb online betting, Telangana is hopeful that these actions will lead to a decrease in the number of young lives lost to addiction and financial ruin. As the investigation continues, citizens are urged to stay informed about the risks of online gambling and seek help if they or someone they know is struggling with addiction.

For more updates on this developing situation, stay tuned for government announcements and further investigations into the matter.