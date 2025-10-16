Hyderabad

Hyderabad Man Loses Rs. 6.49 Lakh in Online Dating and Friendship Scam

A 32-year-old from Malakpet in the city fell victim to an online dating and friendship scam, losing Rs 6,49,840.

16 October 2025
Hyderabad: A 32-year-old from Malakpet in the city fell victim to an online dating and friendship scam, losing Rs 6,49,840. While searching for a prospective partner, he clicked on a dating site link and later received a WhatsApp call on July 9, 2025, from a woman identifying herself as Tanya Sharma.

She persuaded him to pay Rs 1,950 as a registration fee to join a friendship group. Subsequently, two others – Miss Priti and Miss Ritika – contacted him and convinced him to transfer additional amounts under various refundable heads, including hotel booking, meeting confirmation, service tax, account verification, and privacy security.

Trusting their claims, the victim made multiple transfers totaling Rs 6.49 lakh to various bank accounts. Realizing it was a well-organized dating and friendship scam operated by a group impersonating as representatives of reputed companies and that he had been duped, he reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Hyderabad.

