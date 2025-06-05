Only 10% of Ration Card Applications Approved: Thousands Left Waiting in Telangana

Hyderabad: The recent push by the Telangana state government to issue new white ration cards has led to an alarming rise in alleged corruption and middlemen rackets in Greater Hyderabad and surrounding districts. With new welfare schemes like 200 units of free electricity, Rs 500 gas cylinders, and Indiramma housing, the demand for white ration cards has surged significantly.

Mee Seva Kendras Witness Flood of Applications

According to official figures, over 2.66 lakh families in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts have applied online for ration cards through Mee Seva Kendras in the last two months. However, only 10% of applications have reportedly been processed and approved, with most others stuck in the verification stage.

Bribes Allegedly Fast-Track Card Approval

Also Read: Telangana Engineering Admissions 2025 in Limbo: No Counselling Schedule Yet

Multiple complaints suggest that applicants are being forced to pay bribes ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to service center operators and intermediaries to ensure quicker field-level inquiry and approval. These allegations include civil supplies staff prioritizing applications with broker recommendations while leaving non-recommended applications pending for indefinite periods.

Systematic Delays Leave Thousands in Limbo

The slow progress is particularly frustrating for families of newly-married daughters-in-law, newborn children, and those returning to their parental homes — all of whom need new cards for eligibility under food and housing welfare schemes.

Even those who had their applications verified under public administration surveys are reportedly being sidelined unless backed by middlemen’s recommendations.

Congress Govt’s Praja Palana Drive Yet to Show Results

During the Prajapalana initiative, over 5.73 lakh applications for ration cards were received, and a comprehensive survey of 22 lakh households was conducted. Out of this, 83,000 families were identified as not having ration cards, and 70% were found eligible after inquiry.

Ward Sabha Plans Hit Roadblock

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had intended to display beneficiary lists at ward sabhas for public transparency. However, ward sabhas were postponed due to public protests, halting the process. Meanwhile, non-GHMC suburban areas have begun announcing eligible applicants, yet the alleged influence of intermediaries continues to delay or manipulate approvals.