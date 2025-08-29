Only 117 claims, objections received from political parties in Bihar: ECI

New Delhi: Despite repeated allegations of “vote theft” and “voter list manipulation” from the opposition parties, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday revealed that only 117 claims and objections were received from political parties during the period from August 1-29.

This contrasts sharply with the nearly 2,12,000 claims and objections submitted directly by electors.

The ECI’s latest bulletin, dated August 29, shows that out of 117 claims and objections submitted by political parties, a significant majority (108) came from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) alone.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) filed nine objections, while all six recognised national parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), and the National People’s Party, filed a total of zero claims and objections.

This data was released amid ongoing criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and RJD, who have alleged that the SIR process is a “conspiracy” to steal votes and disenfranchise eligible citizens. The SIR began on June 24 with the draft electoral roll published on August 1.

The period for filing claims and objections is set to end on September 1, with just three days left for submissions.

The ECI stated that generic complaints, without the prescribed forms, are not counted as valid claims or objections.

Also Read: Adani Skills & Education launches work-study diploma programme

The bulletin also provided additional data, noting that the Election Registration Officer (ERO) received zero claims from any person other than electors of a specific Assembly Constituency, as per Section 2(g) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Furthermore, a total of 2,11,650 claims and objections were received directly from individual electors to address the inclusion of eligible voters and the exclusion of ineligible ones. The ECI also recorded 11,36,565 forms from new electors who have attained 18 years of age or above.

The ECI emphasised that no name can be deleted from the draft list without a speaking order from the ERO/AERO after a proper inquiry.

Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with a copy of their Aadhaar card before the deadline.