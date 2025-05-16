Only 18 Lakh Out of 82 Lakh Get Homes: Has the Indiramma Housing Scheme Failed the Poor?

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s Indiramma Housing Scheme, launched to provide housing for the underprivileged, is now facing criticism over its narrow implementation approach. While the state promised homes for all eligible citizens, only 18 lakh applicants out of a total 82 lakh have been shortlisted in the first phase — sparking concerns over exclusion and stringent eligibility norms.

🔍 Indiramma Housing Scheme 2024: Key Highlights

Total Applications Received : 82,82,332

: 82,82,332 Applications Verified After Filtering : 77.18 lakh

: 77.18 lakh L1 Category (Own land, no house or kutcha house) : 18.67 lakh

: 18.67 lakh L2 Category (No house or land, living in rental accommodation) : 17.36 lakh

: 17.36 lakh L3 Category (Classified as financially ineligible) : 41.15 lakh

: 41.15 lakh First Phase Target Homes : 4.5 lakh

: 4.5 lakh Approved So Far : 72,045

: 72,045 Per House Grant : ₹5,00,000

: ₹5,00,000 Scheme Launch Date : March 11, 2024

: March 11, 2024 Homes Constructed Till Date: 0

📋 Who Is Eligible for Indiramma Housing?

To qualify under the scheme, applicants must meet strict criteria. Eligible families typically fall under these categories:

Landless and homeless families

Kutcha houses with 1-2 rooms and no concrete roof

No permanent job

Daily wage laborers

Priority given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities

Required Documents:

Aadhaar number with self-attestation or fingerprint consent (for illiterates)

MGNREGA Job Card

Original or duplicate bank account details

SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) number for toilet registration

❌ Who Is Not Eligible?

Many applicants have been deemed ineligible based on their financial transactions and asset ownership — a move widely criticized. The exclusion parameters include:

Possessing Kisan Credit Cards with ₹50,000 or more limit

Government employees or those engaged in non-agricultural businesses

Monthly income of ₹15,000 or more , or those paying income tax

, or those paying Owners of refrigerators, landline phones, or more than 2.5 acres of land

Individuals with vehicles such as cars or expensive two-wheelers

💳 Loans and EMIs Viewed as Assets

Authorities are reportedly considering bank transaction histories, Aadhaar-PAN linkage, and EMIs as indicators of financial well-being, even if applicants technically own no property. Many citizens, who are in debt due to consumer loans or EMIs, argue that liabilities should not be mistaken as wealth.

🏠 Public Outrage Over Disqualification

The exclusion of applicants due to ownership of two-wheelers or private sector employment has sparked public backlash. Critics liken the filtering to “plucking feathers from a featherless chicken,” suggesting that many poor families are being unfairly disqualified for owning basic amenities.